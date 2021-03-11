Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS: DPSGY) recently:

3/10/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/3/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/26/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/1/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/14/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Deutsche Post AG has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

