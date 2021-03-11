Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – The Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/25/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $40.00.

2/15/2021 – The Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been going up over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2020 after three consecutive seasons of under-application of fertilizers, and the momentum is likely to continue moving ahead. The acquisition of Brazil-based Vale Fertilizantes is also expected to deliver significant synergies. The company is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Also, Mosaic has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China. The coronavirus outbreak is impacting fertilizer demand in China. Further, lower potash and phosphate prices are impacting its sales.”

1/25/2021 – The Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

1/20/2021 – The Mosaic is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The Mosaic is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.41. 91,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,625. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $33.23.

Get The Mosaic Company alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $14,370,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 56.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.