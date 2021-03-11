Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of K stock opened at C$8.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$13.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$4,739,389.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,602,128.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 804,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,934,496.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.