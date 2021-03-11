Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 11th (BDT, CELH, CGIFF, DKS, DOCS, EMLAF, FRCOY, GDDY, GNGBY, GOEV)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 11th:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF)

had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities.

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Scotia Howard Weill.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoDaddy is being driven by strong product demand, new customer addition and efficient execution. The company continued to ride on personalized products and services, and the technology platform. Growing adoption of all its products, including domain products drove top-line growth. Higher subscriptions to Websites and Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements and strength in GoCentral drove growth of the Hosting and Presence segment. Additionally, growing momentum of Open-Xchange in the emerging markets is likely to accelerate revenues within the Business Applications unit. However, the company’s heavy debt burden and rising expenses remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Novacyt (LON:NCYT). Oddo Bhf issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$0.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.25.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has C$0.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.25.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

