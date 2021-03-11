Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – Franco-Nevada is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2021 – Franco-Nevada was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $251.50 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $193.00 to $189.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $176.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Franco-Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Franco-Nevada expects attributable royalty and stream sales from mining assets to be near the high end of its guidance of 475,000 to 505,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) in 2020. Suspension of operation at Candelaria mine due to labor strikes will impact part of the gold and silver deliveries in fourth-quarter 2020. Resurgence of COVID-19 cases might lead to further mine suspensions and the guidance might not be achieved. Its energy assets are likely to underperform this year due to low oil prices in the earlier part of the year. Nevertheless, the rally in gold prices this year and focus on cost management will drive its results. The company’s strong liquidity position will help it navigate through this turbulent period. Earnings estimate for the company’s ongoing quarter and full year have undergone positive revisions lately.”

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,274,000 after buying an additional 533,077 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 106.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 921,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after buying an additional 474,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after buying an additional 449,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

