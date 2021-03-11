Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) in the last few weeks:
- 3/10/2021 – Franco-Nevada is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2021 – Franco-Nevada was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $251.50 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $193.00 to $189.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $176.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Franco-Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Franco-Nevada expects attributable royalty and stream sales from mining assets to be near the high end of its guidance of 475,000 to 505,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) in 2020. Suspension of operation at Candelaria mine due to labor strikes will impact part of the gold and silver deliveries in fourth-quarter 2020. Resurgence of COVID-19 cases might lead to further mine suspensions and the guidance might not be achieved. Its energy assets are likely to underperform this year due to low oil prices in the earlier part of the year. Nevertheless, the rally in gold prices this year and focus on cost management will drive its results. The company’s strong liquidity position will help it navigate through this turbulent period. Earnings estimate for the company’s ongoing quarter and full year have undergone positive revisions lately.”
Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
