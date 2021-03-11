Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MP Materials (MP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – MP Materials was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/8/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 162,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,093,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

