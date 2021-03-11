Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MTY Food Group (MTY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MTY Food Group (TSE: MTY):

  • 2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$63.00.
  • 2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$50.00.
  • 2/17/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$57.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MTY stock traded up C$0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.49.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

