Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ADT (ADT)

3/11/2021 – ADT was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

3/8/2021 – ADT had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

3/5/2021 – ADT had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – ADT was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

3/2/2021 – ADT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

2/19/2021 – ADT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

2/18/2021 – ADT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

2/11/2021 – ADT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

2/10/2021 – ADT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

1/29/2021 – ADT was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.75 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

1/21/2021 – ADT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

1/20/2021 – ADT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

1/15/2021 – ADT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

1/14/2021 – ADT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

ADT stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,461,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,794. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

In other news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

