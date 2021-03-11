Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Amadeus IT Group (AMADY)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS: AMADY):

  • 3/5/2021 – Amadeus IT Group was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 3/2/2021 – Amadeus IT Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 3/1/2021 – Amadeus IT Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 3/1/2021 – Amadeus IT Group was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating.
  • 2/22/2021 – Amadeus IT Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
  • 1/25/2021 – Amadeus IT Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
  • 1/15/2021 – Amadeus IT Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $78.80. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.