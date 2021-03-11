Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Amadeus IT Group (AMADY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS: AMADY):

3/5/2021 – Amadeus IT Group was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2021 – Amadeus IT Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/1/2021 – Amadeus IT Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/1/2021 – Amadeus IT Group was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/22/2021 – Amadeus IT Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/25/2021 – Amadeus IT Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/15/2021 – Amadeus IT Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $78.80. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

