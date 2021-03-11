Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Credit Suisse Group (CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

2/26/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/23/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/22/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/17/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/15/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CS opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

