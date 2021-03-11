Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Suncor Energy (SU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (TSE: SU):

3/8/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

2/23/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

1/25/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$27.50 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$31.00 to C$35.00.

1/20/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00.

1/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$16.00 to C$26.00.

1/14/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

1/13/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SU opened at C$28.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.65. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$29.39.

Get Suncor Energy Inc alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.