ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.81

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $5.40. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2,366 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in morbidly obese patients without permanently cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.