Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.95

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 58576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.
REZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,866,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 186.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 21,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 89.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)
Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.
