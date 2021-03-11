Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.95

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 58576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,866,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 186.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 21,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 89.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

