Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Now Covered by William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

NYSE:REZI opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $30.55.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

