ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE RMD opened at $185.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.50. ResMed has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $291,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,938 shares of company stock worth $2,647,548. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in ResMed by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.