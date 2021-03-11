Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,675. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,027.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 12,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $719,072.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,983. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

