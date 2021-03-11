Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of RPAI opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.