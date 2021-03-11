Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating restated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

