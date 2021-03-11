Reviewing Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) and ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)

Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) and ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ability alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ability and ADVA Optical Networking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A ADVA Optical Networking 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Ability and ADVA Optical Networking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability N/A N/A N/A ADVA Optical Networking 1.71% 3.86% 1.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ability and ADVA Optical Networking’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability $1.88 million 2.54 -$7.74 million N/A N/A ADVA Optical Networking $623.71 million 0.94 $7.89 million $0.16 73.25

ADVA Optical Networking has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Risk and Volatility

Ability has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADVA Optical Networking has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ADVA Optical Networking beats Ability on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ability

Ability Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and iridium, advanced thuraya, and satellite link interception systems. In addition, it provides international mobile subscriber identity catchers, advanced CDMA interception systems, in-between interception systems, and ultimate interceptions; geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services. The company also provides disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators; timing and synchronization products; network infrastructure assurance products; and automated network management products, such as ensemble optical and sync director, and ensemble controllers, as well as a Pro-Vision orchestration and service management platform. In addition, it provides professional services to plan, operate, and maintain the networks. The company sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Ability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.