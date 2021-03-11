Reviewing Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) & Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atossa Therapeutics and Veru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Veru 0 0 4 0 3.00

Atossa Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.73%. Veru has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.13%. Given Atossa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atossa Therapeutics is more favorable than Veru.

Risk and Volatility

Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veru has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Veru shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Veru shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Therapeutics N/A -130.58% -108.14% Veru -44.55% -23.72% -13.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and Veru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.24 million N/A N/A Veru $42.59 million 23.03 -$18.97 million ($0.11) -124.00

Atossa Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veru.

Summary

Atossa Therapeutics beats Veru on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer. It is also developing intraductal microcatheter technology to target the delivery of therapies, including fulvestrant, immunotherapies, and Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapies, directly to the site of breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc., an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N. agencies, nonprofit organizations, and commercial partners. The company's development drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral chemical entity that is being evaluated in open label Phase 1b and Phase 2 clinical trials in men with metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, as well as being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 in subjects at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome; and for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer. Its drug candidates also comprise VERU-100, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist peptide formulation to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT in men with advanced prostate cancer. In addition, the company's drug candidates include Enobosarm, an oral selective androgen receptor agonist that targets the androgen receptor positive, estrogen receptor positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 metastatic breast cancer without the unwanted virilizing side effects. Further, it is advancing a new drug formulation in its specialty pharmaceutical pipeline addressing unmet medical needs in urology, such as Tadalafil and Finasteride Combination. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.