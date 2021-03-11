Reviewing CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CBIZ and PFSweb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00 PFSweb 0 0 3 0 3.00

PFSweb has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. Given PFSweb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PFSweb is more favorable than CBIZ.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 8.08% 11.27% 5.27% PFSweb -0.76% -1.08% -0.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and PFSweb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $948.42 million 1.89 $70.71 million $1.27 26.33 PFSweb $294.02 million 0.50 -$2.17 million $0.05 146.00

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb. CBIZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PFSweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBIZ beats PFSweb on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The company also offers national practices services, such as managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology and data strategy services comprising commerce development, orchestrated services, data strategy, quality assurance, and training; and order to cash service, consisting of technology collaboration, information management, payments, business-to-business financial management, and direct-to-consumer financial management. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, pop-up distribution centers, and kitting and assembly; and customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help. PFSweb, Inc. has a strategic partnership with AttraqtGroup PLC. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, consumer electronics, quick-serve restaurants, telecommunications, computer and office products, technology manufacturing, and other industries. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

