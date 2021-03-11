Reviewing ENI (NYSE:E) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

ENI (NYSE:E) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ENI alerts:

This table compares ENI and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI -19.46% -0.62% -0.22% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 85.45% 26.42% 26.42%

This table compares ENI and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $79.58 billion 0.56 $165.76 million $1.79 13.72 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $9.81 million N/A $7.63 million N/A N/A

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ENI and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 4 5 2 0 1.82 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

ENI has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ENI pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. ENI pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats ENI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates. It also supplies, trades in, and markets gas and electricity; generates and sells electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe. In addition, the company engages in the petrochemicals business; commodity risk management and asset-backed trading activities; and production of various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic and intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe. Further, it is involved in commodity trading and derivatives. Eni S.p.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2019, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 4,175 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.