Reviewing Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) & Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Immuron alerts:

Immuron has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Immuron and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron $1.69 million 21.51 -$1.97 million N/A N/A Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$77.27 million ($1.58) -34.96

Immuron has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Immuron and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron 0 0 0 0 N/A Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 1 13 0 2.93

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.90%. Given Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rocket Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immuron.

Profitability

This table compares Immuron and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron N/A N/A N/A Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -35.81% -27.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Immuron shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Immuron beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immuron Company Profile

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products. The company markets Travelan and Protectyn for the prevention of travellers' diarrhea. Its lead product candidates include IMM-124E that is in Phase II clinical trials for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, severe alcoholic hepatitis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as used in antiviral activity against the COVID-19 virus in laboratory studies; and IMM-529, a clinical stage product for clostridium difficile infections. Immuron Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Carlton, Australia.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia. It also has additional infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption. In addition, the company has an adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure. It has license agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas (CIEMAT), Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; CIEMAT and UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO Inc. The company also has a research and collaboration agreement with Lund University; and strategic collaboration agreement with Stanford University School of Medicine. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Immuron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.