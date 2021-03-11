Reviewing Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) & W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Manhattan Bridge Capital and W. P. Carey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 W. P. Carey 0 1 2 0 2.67

Manhattan Bridge Capital presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.89%. W. P. Carey has a consensus target price of $64.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.17%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and W. P. Carey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.34 million 7.22 $4.49 million N/A N/A W. P. Carey $1.23 billion 9.68 $305.24 million $5.00 13.60

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. W. P. Carey pays out 83.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and W. P. Carey has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.08% 13.48% 7.71% W. P. Carey 28.17% 4.98% 2.44%

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The company's loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

