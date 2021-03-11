Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 480.0% in February

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the February 11th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RVLGF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

