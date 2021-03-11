Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading 9.8% Higher

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s stock price traded up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.63. 369,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 405,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $650.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

In other Revlon news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. Insiders own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

