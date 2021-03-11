REVV Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. One REVV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $64.94 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded up 50.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.06 or 0.00520048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00054984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00071549 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.00538915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00074725 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.