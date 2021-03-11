Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 128.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

RYTM opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

