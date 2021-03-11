Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 128.37% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.
RYTM opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $43.26.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.
