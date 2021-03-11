Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Trading 5% Higher

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 673,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 575,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO David W. Rowe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 189,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $91,667.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,410.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,622. Company insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rimini Street by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,191 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.