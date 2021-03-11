Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.63.

REI traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $2.93. 174,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,155,275. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $239.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.63. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 131,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,136.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 199,491 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 161,331 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

