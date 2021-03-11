Rio Tinto Group (RIO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) recently:

3/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 7,750 ($101.25) price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 7,120 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 6,940 ($90.67). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on the stock.

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,789 ($75.63) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,970.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,269.97. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £93.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

