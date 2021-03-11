RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,625. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.