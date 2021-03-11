Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,294 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

NYSE:RBA opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,334 shares of company stock worth $1,535,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.