Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 112,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,222. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.