RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Trading Down 5.4%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 235,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 546,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on RIV Capital from $1.60 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.