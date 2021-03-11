RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 97.0% in February

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the February 11th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RMI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,465. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMI. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

