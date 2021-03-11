RLI (NYSE:RLI) PT Raised to $130.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price target upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lifted their price target on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

RLI stock opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.04. RLI has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $113.95.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. RLI’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,871,000 after acquiring an additional 100,086 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RLI during the third quarter worth $6,113,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RLI by 44.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 54,947 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in RLI by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,115 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

