RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,076 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.73% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $17,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NYSE RLJ opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

