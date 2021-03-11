RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,400 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 246.94 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,732. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

