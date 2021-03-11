RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,341 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 53,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 193,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATR stock opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

