RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Neogen worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NEOG opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.63. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $788,545.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

