RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

SFBS opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $56.41.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. Also, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 2,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at $27,977,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

