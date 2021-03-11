RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Trex by 71.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Trex by 243.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trex by 83.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREX. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.