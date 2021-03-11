RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 10,375 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $1,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,496,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $134,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,731.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,052. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

