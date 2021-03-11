RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 11,004 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of TriCo Bancshares worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 47,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

TCBK opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.72.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

