RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 2,336 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graco by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,310. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GGG opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Several research firms have commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

