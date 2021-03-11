RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 3,136 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 38.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

CW opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day moving average is $107.04. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $453,966.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. Insiders have sold 8,558 shares of company stock worth $976,920 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.