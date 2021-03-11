RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 36,436 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Stifel Financial worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,523,000 after acquiring an additional 374,172 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $69,356,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $6,023,916. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

NYSE SF opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

