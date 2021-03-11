RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 36,942 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,942 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203,515 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 324.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

