RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 690 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $218.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $227.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.